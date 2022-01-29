Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 673 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 673 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Public Storage by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,935,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,994,366,000 after buying an additional 137,018 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Public Storage by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,915,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,981,496,000 after buying an additional 315,655 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,116,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $924,052,000 after purchasing an additional 88,234 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,010,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $604,517,000 after purchasing an additional 12,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,551,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $466,610,000 after purchasing an additional 6,681 shares in the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PSA opened at $360.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $353.40 and a 200-day moving average of $329.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $224.82 and a twelve month high of $377.36.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $716.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.76 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 52.00% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.58%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $359.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $366.00 to $433.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $345.77.

In other news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total value of $3,276,641.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total transaction of $8,479,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

