Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB)

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh now expects that the company will earn ($2.02) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.63). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Spruce Biosciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.43) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.34) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.33) EPS.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.08.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Spruce Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spruce Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Spruce Biosciences from $26.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Spruce Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPRB opened at $2.37 on Thursday. Spruce Biosciences has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $28.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 10.37 and a current ratio of 10.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.21 and its 200-day moving average is $5.52. The company has a market capitalization of $55.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 3.55.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its holdings in Spruce Biosciences by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,222,000 after purchasing an additional 153,042 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,617,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,722,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Ventures LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,730,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 419,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after acquiring an additional 74,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 369,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after acquiring an additional 181,003 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spruce Biosciences Company Profile

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).

