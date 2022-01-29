Oppenheimer Lowers Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Price Target to $45.00

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $60.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 66.30% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Qualtrics International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, upped their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qualtrics International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.05.

XM stock opened at $27.06 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.04. Qualtrics International has a 12 month low of $22.72 and a 12 month high of $57.28. The company has a market cap of $14.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $316.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.65 million. The business’s revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Qualtrics International will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total value of $84,477.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert W. Bachman purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.75 per share, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 786,107 shares of company stock worth $25,414,450. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XM. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. 15.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

