OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) by 849.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,845 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in OptimizeRx were worth $2,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,108,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,825,000 after acquiring an additional 4,262 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 12.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 774,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,932,000 after acquiring an additional 86,181 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 11.9% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 664,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,154,000 after acquiring an additional 70,643 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 11.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 305,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,938,000 after acquiring an additional 31,941 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 6.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 287,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,790,000 after acquiring an additional 17,913 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OPRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded OptimizeRx from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on OptimizeRx from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.25.

Shares of OPRX opened at $40.61 on Friday. OptimizeRx Co. has a one year low of $37.85 and a one year high of $99.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $721.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 290.07 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.99.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $16.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.82 million. OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other OptimizeRx news, insider Miriam J. Paramore sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.45, for a total value of $1,431,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick D. Spangler sold 6,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $527,543.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,290 shares of company stock valued at $6,950,686. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

