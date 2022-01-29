Orbitcoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $42.00 (ORB)

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Orbitcoin has a total market cap of $507,620.93 and approximately $42.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Orbitcoin has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. One Orbitcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000416 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,893.15 or 1.00012328 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00076228 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $95.96 or 0.00253262 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00014974 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.17 or 0.00161447 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.46 or 0.00325857 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00007281 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001494 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Orbitcoin Profile

Orbitcoin (ORB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Buying and Selling Orbitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

