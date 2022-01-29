Orchid 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $28.66 Million (OXT)

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Orchid has a market capitalization of $169.85 million and approximately $28.66 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar. One Orchid coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000649 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004502 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00043291 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00108679 BTC.

OXT is a coin. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 coins. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com . Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol . The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

