Oribel Capital Management LP Has $3.28 Million Stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Oribel Capital Management LP lifted its position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 6.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Oribel Capital Management LP’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $3,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRI. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the second quarter worth $31,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the third quarter worth $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 11,385.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 171.4% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 41.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TRI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. TD Securities raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.80.

NYSE TRI opened at $104.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.21 and its 200-day moving average is $114.49. Thomson Reuters Co. has a one year low of $80.16 and a one year high of $123.60.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 102.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.54%.

Thomson Reuters Profile

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

