Oribel Capital Management LP Reduces Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Oribel Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,900 shares during the period. Oribel Capital Management LP owned 0.05% of Teradyne worth $9,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Teradyne by 8.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,777,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,019,000 after acquiring an additional 309,051 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Teradyne by 112.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,714,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967,848 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Teradyne by 142.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,050,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,832 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Teradyne by 1.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,776,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,936,000 after acquiring an additional 32,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,163,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,882,000 after buying an additional 12,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TER. KeyCorp began coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital began coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $150.00 price objective on Teradyne in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.68.

Shares of TER opened at $112.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.05. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $102.51 and a one year high of $168.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 42.06%. The business had revenue of $885.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.53%.

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $336,263.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,738 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $243,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,339 shares of company stock valued at $2,579,874 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.