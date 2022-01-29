Origin Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORGN) Shares Sold by Oribel Capital Management LP

Oribel Capital Management LP reduced its stake in Origin Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORGN) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,590 shares during the quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP owned 0.08% of Origin Materials worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORGN. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Origin Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Origin Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Origin Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,606,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Origin Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in Origin Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,070,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ORGN opened at $4.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.55. The company has a current ratio of 158.99, a quick ratio of 158.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Origin Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $14.01.

Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01.

In related news, Director Boon Sim acquired 25,000 shares of Origin Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ORGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Origin Materials in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Origin Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Origin Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.33.

Origin Materials, Inc operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its platform converts the carbon found in biomass into useful materials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

