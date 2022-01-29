Orvana Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORVMF) Short Interest Up 235.8% in January

Orvana Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORVMF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,100 shares, a growth of 235.8% from the December 31st total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ORVMF opened at $0.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.28. Orvana Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $0.39.

Orvana Minerals Company Profile

Orvana Minerals Corp. engages in the evaluation, development and mining of precious and base metal deposits. Its properties include El Valle Mine and Carlés Mine, and Don Mario Mine. The company was founded on May 9, 1945 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

