Orvana Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORVMF) Short Interest Up 235.8% in January

Orvana Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORVMF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,100 shares, a growth of 235.8% from the December 31st total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ORVMF opened at $0.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.28. Orvana Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $0.39.
Orvana Minerals Company Profile
