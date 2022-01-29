OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $81.84, but opened at $84.76. OSI Systems shares last traded at $82.05, with a volume of 506 shares.

The technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $276.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.53 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share.

OSIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.40.

In other OSI Systems news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total transaction of $2,309,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Ajay Mehra sold 3,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $292,413.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 43,060 shares of company stock worth $3,970,564. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSIS. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in OSI Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in OSI Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in OSI Systems by 10,064.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,064 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.46.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

