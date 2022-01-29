Osprey Bitcoin Trust (OTCMKTS:OBTC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Osprey Bitcoin Trust (OTCMKTS:OBTC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the December 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Osprey Bitcoin Trust stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,221. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.97. Osprey Bitcoin Trust has a 52 week low of $8.65 and a 52 week high of $60.58.

