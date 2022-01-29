OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OTC Markets Group Inc. is an open, transparent, and connected marketplace platform providing financial information and technology services to broker-dealers, issuers of OTC traded securities, and market data consumers. Its OTC Link (registered) ATS directly links a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services for a wide spectrum of securities. Its OTCQuote.com, helps in viewing real-time OTC market quote and trade data; OTC FIX for quote submission, trading, and routing of execution reports. The company also provides data products comprising Real-Time+, a multicast data product suite that allows market data terminal providers and financial website operators to give the general public a view into the real-time pricing of 10,000 OTC securities. Other products include End-of-Day data file, Company data file, Quote History, research/data mining service. The company was formerly known as Pink OTC Markets Inc. and is headquartered in New York, New York. “

Shares of OTCMKTS OTCM opened at $61.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $726.07 million, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.02. OTC Markets Group has a 52-week low of $33.16 and a 52-week high of $62.50.

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $25.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.13 million. On average, analysts forecast that OTC Markets Group will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. OTC Markets Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.86%.

About OTC Markets Group

OTC Markets Group, Inc engages in the provision of trading, corporate, and market data services. The firm operates through the following business lines: OTC Link, Market Data Licensing and Corporate Services. The OTC Link LLC operates two ATSs, OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN, which provide trading services to FINRA member broker-dealer subscribers.

