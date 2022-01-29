Otis Worldwide (OTIS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, January 31st. Analysts expect Otis Worldwide to post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of OTIS opened at $82.77 on Friday. Otis Worldwide has a 1 year low of $62.31 and a 1 year high of $92.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.74. The stock has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OTIS. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.49.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

