Oxen Trading Down 5.1% Over Last Week (OXEN)

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Oxen has a market cap of $28.74 million and $64,367.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00001332 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Oxen has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Oxen Profile

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 56,920,461 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

