Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$44.86.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PAAS shares. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$48.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$29.00 target price on the stock.

TSE:PAAS traded down C$0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$26.98. The stock had a trading volume of 554,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,431. Pan American Silver has a 1-year low of C$26.52 and a 1-year high of C$50.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$30.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$31.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is 20.58%.

In other Pan American Silver news, Senior Officer Ignacio Llerena Couturier sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.69, for a total value of C$30,690.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$317,242.53. Insiders sold a total of 5,000 shares of company stock worth $154,030 over the last 90 days.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

