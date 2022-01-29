Pancake Bunny Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $773,758.00 (BUNNY)

Pancake Bunny (CURRENCY:BUNNY) traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 29th. Over the last week, Pancake Bunny has traded 34.5% lower against the US dollar. One Pancake Bunny coin can now be bought for $0.39 or 0.00001047 BTC on major exchanges. Pancake Bunny has a total market capitalization of $201,155.32 and approximately $773,758.00 worth of Pancake Bunny was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004451 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00043566 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.64 or 0.00107945 BTC.

Pancake Bunny Coin Profile

Pancake Bunny is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2021. Pancake Bunny’s total supply is 910,789 coins and its circulating supply is 510,232 coins. Pancake Bunny’s official Twitter account is @PancakeBunnyFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Bunny is a deflationary token with a max circulating supply of 777 Quadrilion. Each transaction incurs a 4% tax that is distributed in four equal parts: 1% to holders, 1% burned to The Rabbit's Hole, 1% locked liquidity, and 1% as a bonus to liquidity providers. As volume increase, the amount burned increases logarithmically, eventually leading to an exponential decrease in supply. “

Buying and Selling Pancake Bunny

