Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Purchased by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 26.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,324,000 after acquiring an additional 43,094 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 80,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,751,000 after acquiring an additional 6,653 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 60,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,607,000 after acquiring an additional 9,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 814,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,208,000 after acquiring an additional 29,675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

PH stock opened at $308.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $315.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.50. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $260.43 and a 12 month high of $334.98. The company has a market cap of $39.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 27.02%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 16.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.83%.

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 23,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.33, for a total transaction of $7,620,457.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 2,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total transaction of $851,185.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,730 shares of company stock worth $10,678,810 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on PH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $366.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $337.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $359.47.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

