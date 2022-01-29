Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) to Issue $1.03 Quarterly Dividend

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 1.03 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 4th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.

Parker-Hannifin has raised its dividend by 35.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Parker-Hannifin has a dividend payout ratio of 21.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Parker-Hannifin to earn $18.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.9%.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

NYSE PH opened at $308.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $315.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $305.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.71. Parker-Hannifin has a 52 week low of $260.43 and a 52 week high of $334.98.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 12.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin will post 16.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $342.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $366.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $337.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $359.47.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 23,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.33, for a total value of $7,620,457.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 2,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.40, for a total value of $872,174.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,730 shares of company stock worth $10,678,810. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.