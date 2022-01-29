Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $61.10

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $61.10 and last traded at $61.56, with a volume of 365425 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.46.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Patrick Industries from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 2.18.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $963.33 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Research analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This is a boost from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is currently 15.26%.

In other Patrick Industries news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total transaction of $856,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Kitson sold 4,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.53, for a total value of $319,869.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 0.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,369 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 3.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 5.4% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Patrick Industries by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,691 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Patrick Industries by 1.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patrick Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:PATK)

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

