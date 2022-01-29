Paul Reynolds Acquires 10,000 Shares of STV Group plc (LON:STVG) Stock

STV Group plc (LON:STVG) insider Paul Reynolds acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 347 ($4.68) per share, with a total value of £34,700 ($46,815.97).

STVG stock opened at GBX 360 ($4.86) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 343.76 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 353.46. STV Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 310 ($4.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 385 ($5.19). The firm has a market cap of £168.20 million and a PE ratio of 9.40.

Several brokerages recently commented on STVG. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of STV Group in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.34) price objective on shares of STV Group in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates in Broadcast, Digital, Studios, and Other segments. It offers news, information, and entertainment programs. The company delivers its content on air, online, and on demand.

