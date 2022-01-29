Pavion Blue Capital LLC Sells 238 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Pavion Blue Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.9% in the third quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.5% during the third quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 24,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.7% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,693,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,902,000 after buying an additional 662,508 shares in the last quarter. Weik Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.4% during the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 175,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,334,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on C shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Citigroup from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.28.

C opened at $64.69 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.40 and a 12-month high of $80.29. The stock has a market cap of $131.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.31 and a 200-day moving average of $67.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 20.24%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

