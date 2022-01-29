Pavion Blue Capital LLC Sells 805 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Pavion Blue Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for 5.5% of Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $8,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 39,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP grew its holdings in Bank of America by 23.2% during the third quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 9,380,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,640 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 8.6% during the third quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 27,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Socorro Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 29.2% in the third quarter. Socorro Asset Management LP now owns 239,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,173,000 after buying an additional 54,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.83.

BAC stock opened at $45.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.65. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $29.57 and a 12-month high of $50.08. The firm has a market cap of $375.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.48.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

