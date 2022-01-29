Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Paya Holdings Inc. is an integrated payments and commerce solution provider. It serves healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities and other B2B goods and services. The company operates principally in Reston, VA, Fort Walton Beach, FL, Dayton, OH and Mt. Vernon, OH. Paya Holdings Inc., formerly known as FinTech Acquisition Corp. III, is headquartered in Atlanta, GA. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PAYA. Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of Paya in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Paya from $8.50 to $6.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Paya from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Paya from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYA opened at $6.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.94. Paya has a 1 year low of $5.59 and a 1 year high of $14.29.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $63.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.68 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paya will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paya during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Paya during the third quarter worth $122,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paya by 109.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paya during the second quarter worth $145,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Paya by 19.7% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Paya Company Profile

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

