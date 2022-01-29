Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Stock Rating Upgraded by DA Davidson

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) was upgraded by research analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a $385.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, down from their previous price target of $550.00. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PAYC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Paycom Software from $622.00 to $498.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Paycom Software from $500.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Paycom Software from $495.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Paycom Software from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.57.

PAYC opened at $317.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $391.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $446.75. Paycom Software has a twelve month low of $296.68 and a twelve month high of $558.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.45.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $256.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paycom Software will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the third quarter valued at $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the third quarter valued at $26,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Paycom Software by 59.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 62 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

