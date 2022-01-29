PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. PCSB Financial had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 22.38%.

Shares of PCSB Financial stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $18.78. 25,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,078. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. PCSB Financial has a twelve month low of $14.54 and a twelve month high of $20.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. PCSB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.37%.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Goldrick sold 5,000 shares of PCSB Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $94,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of PCSB Financial by 109.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of PCSB Financial by 5.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in PCSB Financial by 38.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 4,483 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in PCSB Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in PCSB Financial by 7.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794 shares in the last quarter. 53.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCSB Financial Company Profile

PCSB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. Through its subsidiary PCSB Bank, it provides banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Loans, Commercial Mortgage Loans, Construction Loans, Commercial Loans, Home Equity Lines of Credit, and Consumer and Overdraft Loans.

