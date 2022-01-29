PEAKDEFI One Day Trading Volume Hits $133,558.00 (PEAK)

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 29th. During the last week, PEAKDEFI has traded up 10.1% against the dollar. One PEAKDEFI coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0831 or 0.00000221 BTC on major exchanges. PEAKDEFI has a total market capitalization of $105.36 million and approximately $133,558.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004494 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00043279 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.81 or 0.00108417 BTC.

PEAKDEFI (PEAK) is a coin. It was first traded on October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 1,637,837,915 coins and its circulating supply is 1,267,876,155 coins. The official message board for PEAKDEFI is medium.com/@PeakDeFi . PEAKDEFI’s official website is marketpeak.com . PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEAKDEFI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PEAKDEFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

