Pediapharm (TSE:MDP) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Pediapharm Inc. (TSE:MDP)’s stock price rose 1.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$2.78 and last traded at C$2.74. Approximately 21,900 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 19,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.71.

The company has a market capitalization of C$53.91 million and a P/E ratio of -1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.72.

Pediapharm (TSE:MDP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.39). The company had revenue of C$22.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$23.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pediapharm Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

