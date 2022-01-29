Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Lowered to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PEGA. Barclays decreased their price objective on Pegasystems from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Pegasystems from $163.00 to $147.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pegasystems has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $159.44.

Shares of PEGA stock opened at $95.52 on Thursday. Pegasystems has a twelve month low of $89.02 and a twelve month high of $148.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -329.38 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.13). Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $256.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Pegasystems’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Pegasystems will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -41.38%.

In other Pegasystems news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $53,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,931 shares of company stock worth $333,975. 50.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEGA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 3.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Pegasystems by 11.1% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Pegasystems by 147.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 7,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Pegasystems by 26.2% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

