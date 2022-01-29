Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) is BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s 9th Largest Position

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 309.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,810,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 6,657,610 shares during the quarter. Pembina Pipeline comprises about 1.6% of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $278,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 1.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,345,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $644,733,000 after buying an additional 293,949 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,119,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $543,884,000 after buying an additional 78,360 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 16.3% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,520,918 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $376,179,000 after buying an additional 1,611,494 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 27.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,321,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $327,121,000 after buying an additional 2,228,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 5.8% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,336,327 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $264,633,000 after buying an additional 456,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.51% of the company’s stock.

PBA stock opened at $31.15 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a twelve month low of $25.38 and a twelve month high of $34.73. The company has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of -129.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.33. Pembina Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.164 per share. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is -829.13%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PBA. TD Securities cut their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.63.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

