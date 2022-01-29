Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Given New $38.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.19% from the company’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PEBO. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peoples Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.60.

PEBO opened at $32.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Peoples Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.72 and a fifty-two week high of $36.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $932.73 million, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.15 and its 200 day moving average is $31.40.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 9.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael N. Vittorio purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.80 per share, with a total value of $32,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Peoples Bancorp by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 21,306 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Peoples Bancorp by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Peoples Bancorp by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 28,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $1,287,000. Institutional investors own 48.86% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

