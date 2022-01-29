Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.86 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) to post sales of $12.86 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Performance Food Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.82 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $12.89 billion. Performance Food Group posted sales of $6.85 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 87.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Performance Food Group will report full year sales of $49.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $49.84 billion to $50.07 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $54.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $54.44 billion to $55.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Performance Food Group.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.94 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PFGC shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

In related news, Director Kimberly Grant sold 1,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $51,242.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $418,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,630 shares of company stock worth $685,657. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group in the second quarter worth $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Performance Food Group by 440.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,209 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group in the second quarter worth $115,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Performance Food Group by 286.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,147 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares during the period. 99.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PFGC traded up $0.58 on Monday, reaching $41.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,448,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,596. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 126.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.70. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $38.82 and a 1 year high of $59.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.62 and a 200-day moving average of $45.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

