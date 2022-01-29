Persimmon (LON:PSN) Receives Underweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Persimmon (LON:PSN) in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 2,250 ($30.36) price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PSN. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,440 ($46.41) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,530 ($47.63) to GBX 3,580 ($48.30) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Persimmon to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 3,268 ($44.09) to GBX 2,897 ($39.09) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,250 ($43.85) to GBX 2,900 ($39.13) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,340 ($45.06) to GBX 3,410 ($46.01) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,145.31 ($42.44).

LON:PSN opened at GBX 2,361 ($31.85) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,717.07 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,760.05. The company has a market capitalization of £7.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55. Persimmon has a 52 week low of GBX 2,321 ($31.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,272 ($44.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 4.71.

In other Persimmon news, insider Joanna Place acquired 3,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,559 ($34.53) per share, with a total value of £99,980.13 ($134,889.54). Also, insider Shirine Khoury-Haq purchased 355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,795 ($37.71) per share, for a total transaction of £9,922.25 ($13,386.74).

Persimmon

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

