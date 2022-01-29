Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PDL. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4 ($0.05) target price on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4 ($0.05) price target on shares of Petra Diamonds in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of PDL stock opened at GBX 81 ($1.09) on Thursday. Petra Diamonds has a fifty-two week low of GBX 45 ($0.61) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 101.20 ($1.37). The stock has a market capitalization of £157.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.96, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 74.03.

In other news, insider Peter John Hill acquired 140,000 shares of Petra Diamonds stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.94) per share, with a total value of £98,000 ($132,218.02).

Petra Diamonds Company Profile

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania. It holds interest in three underground producing mines, including Cullinan, Finsch, and Koffiefontein mines located in South Africa; and an open pit mine located in Williamson, Tanzania.

