PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning cut its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 24.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,173 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in PG&E were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 381.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,251,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,450,000 after purchasing an additional 13,668,108 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,307,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,601,000 after buying an additional 11,326,089 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 160.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,024,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,143,000 after buying an additional 10,494,530 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 30,000,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $305,100,000 after buying an additional 7,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 37,673,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $383,134,000 after buying an additional 5,149,547 shares in the last quarter. 60.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Arno Lockheart Harris acquired 8,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.81 per share, with a total value of $100,089.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PCG opened at $12.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.84. PG&E Co. has a 12-month low of $8.24 and a 12-month high of $13.19.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. PG&E had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 9.34%. PG&E’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PCG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.17.

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

