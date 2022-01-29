PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) Short Interest Up 213.2% in January

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, an increase of 213.2% from the December 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:RCS opened at $6.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.31. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $8.23.

Get PIMCO Strategic Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.76%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 2,784,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $21,191,000 after acquiring an additional 76,542 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,003,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,078,000 after acquiring an additional 27,659 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its holdings in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 709,187 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after acquiring an additional 24,600 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 645,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after acquiring an additional 16,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 525,993 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. 20.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PIMCO Strategic Income Fund

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

See Also: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Strategic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.