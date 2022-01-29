Piper Sandler Comments on Hess Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:HES)

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hess in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $7.22 for the year.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 2.92%. Hess’s revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Hess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Hess from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hess presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.79.

NYSE:HES opened at $91.00 on Thursday. Hess has a 12-month low of $53.43 and a 12-month high of $94.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a PE ratio of 144.45 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.42.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,538 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its position in shares of Hess by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hess by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Hess by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Hess by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 69,167 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total transaction of $292,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 158.73%.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

