Piper Sandler Comments on Trustmark Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Trustmark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.43. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Trustmark’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th.

Shares of TRMK opened at $32.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. Trustmark has a fifty-two week low of $27.23 and a fifty-two week high of $36.31.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $149.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.94 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 24.38%. Trustmark’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.70%.

In other news, Director Tracy T. Conerly sold 1,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $48,535.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Trustmark by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Trustmark by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 61,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. lifted its stake in Trustmark by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 7,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Trustmark by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 56,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Trustmark by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

