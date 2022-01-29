Piper Sandler Comments on Viper Energy Partners LP’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $1.61 per share for the year. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.12. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $128.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Viper Energy Partners’s revenue was up 103.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.43.

VNOM opened at $26.68 on Thursday. Viper Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $13.54 and a 12 month high of $27.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.21 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Viper Energy Partners by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 30.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the third quarter worth $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 162,591 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,062,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the third quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $37,320,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $58,336.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently -1,169.14%.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Recommended Story: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.