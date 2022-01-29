Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Devon Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.63 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.61. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.44 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DVN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Argus increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $32.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $39.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.24.

NYSE:DVN opened at $51.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $34.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 3.05. Devon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $16.17 and a fifty-two week high of $54.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.34.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 19.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

Devon Energy announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

In other news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 2,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $81,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 61,053 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $2,703,426.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 105,865 shares of company stock valued at $4,504,982. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

