Piper Sandler Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hormel Foods in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.44. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hormel Foods’ FY2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

HRL stock opened at $47.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.08. Hormel Foods has a 12 month low of $40.48 and a 12 month high of $50.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $59,389,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,866,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,680,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,907,000 after buying an additional 1,005,219 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,096,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,111,000 after buying an additional 991,964 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,911,000. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $692,874.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $402,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.65%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

