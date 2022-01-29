Piper Sandler Weighs in on Brigham Minerals, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MNRL)

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Brigham Minerals in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Brigham Minerals’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.38.

NYSE MNRL opened at $21.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.70. Brigham Minerals has a 52 week low of $13.17 and a 52 week high of $25.49. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -198.35 and a beta of 2.29.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $41.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.50 million. Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 5.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 153.6% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 12.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Brigham Minerals by 12,023.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Brigham Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. 67.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 45,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $1,012,843.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 16,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $365,821.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,224 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,964 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.33%. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is currently -1,454.41%.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

