Piper Sandler Weighs in on Home Bancorp, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HBCP)

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Home Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten forecasts that the bank will earn $0.94 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Home Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.72 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.65 EPS.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 15.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Home Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

HBCP stock opened at $38.90 on Friday. Home Bancorp has a one year low of $28.10 and a one year high of $45.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $336.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 1.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 303,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,743,000 after buying an additional 4,696 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Home Bancorp by 11.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after purchasing an additional 13,495 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Home Bancorp by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 86,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Home Bancorp by 10.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Home Bancorp by 3.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. 39.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.59%.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments, and funds borrowed from outside sources. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

