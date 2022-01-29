Piper Sandler Weighs in on Renasant Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:RNST)

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) – Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Renasant in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.64. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Renasant’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 1st.

NASDAQ RNST opened at $36.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.17. Renasant has a 12 month low of $32.06 and a 12 month high of $46.97.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $159.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.73 million. Renasant had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The company’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Renasant during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant in the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant in the third quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 5.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Renasant’s payout ratio is currently 29.24%.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

