Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Shares Down 6% Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) traded down 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $73.38 and last traded at $74.40. 4,849 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 124,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.15.

The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.21). Plexus had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 13.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PLXS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Plexus from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plexus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.46.

In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $235,004.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $50,049.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,807 shares of company stock worth $1,757,708 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Plexus by 5.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Plexus by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX raised its stake in shares of Plexus by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 14,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 20,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.31 and a 200 day moving average of $90.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Plexus Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

