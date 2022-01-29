PointsBet (OTCMKTS:PBTHF) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PointsBet (OTCMKTS:PBTHF) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of PointsBet in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PointsBet currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

PBTHF opened at $3.73 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.84 and a 200 day moving average of $6.66. PointsBet has a 12 month low of $3.56 and a 12 month high of $13.58.

PointsBet Holdings Limited provides sports and racing betting products and services through its cloud-based technology platform in Australia and New Jersey. The company operates through Australian Trading, Technology, and United States segments. It also engages in the provision of marketing and gaming support services, as well as in the retail sports betting and software development activities.

