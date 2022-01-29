POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $54.26

Shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $54.26 and last traded at $54.83, with a volume of 1592 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.80.

PKX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised POSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 16th. UBS Group lowered POSCO from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.70 and a 200 day moving average of $66.42. The company has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.06.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The basic materials company reported $7.10 EPS for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $18.57 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.876 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. This is a positive change from POSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. POSCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.55%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PKX. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of POSCO in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of POSCO in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 133.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of POSCO in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 1,346.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter.

POSCO Company Profile (NYSE:PKX)

POSCO engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stain less steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.

