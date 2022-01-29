Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.36.

POSH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair lowered shares of Poshmark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Poshmark in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Cowen lowered shares of Poshmark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Poshmark from $43.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other Poshmark news, CEO Manish Chandra sold 2,672 shares of Poshmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $42,671.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hans Tung sold 14,959 shares of Poshmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total value of $285,866.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 260,820 shares of company stock valued at $4,979,759.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Poshmark by 1,164.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 252,314 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after acquiring an additional 232,354 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Poshmark during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Poshmark during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,988,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Poshmark during the third quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Poshmark during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,926,000. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Poshmark stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.58. 900,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,210,679. Poshmark has a one year low of $12.44 and a one year high of $82.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.23.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $79.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.55 million. Poshmark had a negative net margin of 28.49% and a negative return on equity of 10.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Poshmark will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

