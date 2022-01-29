PotCoin (POT) Price Reaches $0.0059 on Exchanges

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. In the last week, PotCoin has traded down 17.1% against the dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0059 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $39.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,480.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,623.41 or 0.06817484 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $111.43 or 0.00289569 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $300.47 or 0.00780825 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00009949 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00066383 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00009027 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.30 or 0.00403574 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.04 or 0.00241774 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,290,499 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

