PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) PT Lowered to $175.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its target price cut by Barclays from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PPG. Vertical Research lowered shares of PPG Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PPG Industries from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a neutral rating on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $177.65.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG stock opened at $154.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $163.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. PPG Industries has a 12-month low of $132.10 and a 12-month high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 39.66%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 29.6% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 18.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 381,716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,383,000 after purchasing an additional 59,747 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 375,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 7.8% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 250,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,559,000 after purchasing an additional 18,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 11.0% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 167,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,993,000 after purchasing an additional 16,636 shares during the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.